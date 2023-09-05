How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Sonny Gray will start for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 198 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 10th in baseball, slugging .425.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (642 total).
- The Twins are 16th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.215).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Gray (7-6) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 156 strikeouts through 157 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Gray is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Gray is aiming for his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-7
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|W 20-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|-
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Kodai Senga
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|David Peterson
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
