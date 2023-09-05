Sonny Gray will start for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 198 total home runs.

Minnesota is 10th in baseball, slugging .425.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (642 total).

The Twins are 16th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.215).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Gray (7-6) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 156 strikeouts through 157 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Gray is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Gray is aiming for his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers W 9-7 Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians W 20-6 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel - 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda Kodai Senga 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez David Peterson 9/11/2023 Rays - Home - -

