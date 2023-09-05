Tuesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (66-72) and Minnesota Twins (72-66) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on September 5.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (7-6, 2.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (10-3, 3.03 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 91 times and won 54, or 59.3%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 54-37, a 59.3% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 642 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).

