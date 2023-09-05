Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on September 5 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .251.

Kepler has had a hit in 60 of 106 games this year (56.6%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.4%).

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 21 of them (19.8%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has driven home a run in 37 games this season (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 37.7% of his games this year (40 of 106), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 57 .281 AVG .224 .346 OBP .296 .520 SLG .438 21 XBH 19 10 HR 11 25 RBI 26 43/17 K/BB 44/17 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings