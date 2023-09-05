The San Francisco Giants (70-68) bring a four-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Chicago Cubs (74-64), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Kyle Hendricks (5-7) for the Cubs and Ryan Walker (4-2) for the Giants.

Cubs vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-2, 2.16 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (5-7) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.75 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .247.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Giants

The Giants rank 22nd in MLB with 584 runs scored this season. They have a .236 batting average this campaign with 145 home runs (21st in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Giants one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-25 with a double in eight innings.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

Walker (4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while giving up two hits.

Over 38 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.

Walker has yet to record a quality start so far this season.

Walker has yet to go five or more innings in any of his 11 starts (he's averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance).

He will attempt for his fourth straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

Ryan Walker vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (166) in all of MLB. They have a collective .253 batting average, and are 13th in the league with 1182 total hits and sixth in MLB play scoring 697 runs.

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Walker has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out three.

