Twins vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 4
The Minnesota Twins (71-66) and Cleveland Guardians (66-71) battle in AL Central action, on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (9-7, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Lucas Giolito (7-11, 4.45 ERA).
Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-7, 3.72 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (7-11, 4.45 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez
- The Twins will hand the ball to Lopez (9-7) for his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.72 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.
- He has 17 quality starts in 27 chances this season.
- Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.
- He has made 27 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Pablo Lopez vs. Guardians
- The Guardians are batting .248 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (28th in the league) with 104 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Guardians two times this season, allowing them to go 16-for-51 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI in 11 2/3 innings.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito
- Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 28th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 165 strikeouts over 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
- Giolito has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Giolito is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 41st, 1.275 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th.
Lucas Giolito vs. Twins
- He will face a Twins offense that ranks 15th in the league with 622 total runs scored while batting .240 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .420 slugging percentage (12th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 192 home runs (sixth in the league).
- In 18 innings over three appearances against the Twins this season, Giolito has a 1 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .197.
