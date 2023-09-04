The Minnesota Twins (71-66) and Cleveland Guardians (66-71) battle in AL Central action, on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (9-7, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Lucas Giolito (7-11, 4.45 ERA).

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-7, 3.72 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (7-11, 4.45 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will hand the ball to Lopez (9-7) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.72 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He has 17 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has made 27 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Pablo Lopez vs. Guardians

The Guardians are batting .248 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (28th in the league) with 104 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Guardians two times this season, allowing them to go 16-for-51 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI in 11 2/3 innings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 28th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 165 strikeouts over 153 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 27 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.

Giolito has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Giolito is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 41st, 1.275 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th.

Lucas Giolito vs. Twins

He will face a Twins offense that ranks 15th in the league with 622 total runs scored while batting .240 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .420 slugging percentage (12th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 192 home runs (sixth in the league).

In 18 innings over three appearances against the Twins this season, Giolito has a 1 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .197.

