Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa, Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (9-7) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 28th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 27 starts this season.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 27th, 1.160 WHIP ranks 20th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks seventh.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 29 6.0 8 3 3 5 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 5.0 10 5 5 4 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 6.0 6 0 0 7 2 at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Correa has 108 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI.

He has a .228/.308/.392 slash line so far this year.

Correa hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 3 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 91 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He has a slash line of .253/.323/.482 on the year.

Kepler heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 at Rangers Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 138 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 61 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.345/.469 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 30 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 53 walks and 47 RBI (148 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He's slashed .272/.337/.377 so far this season.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .283 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rays Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Twins Aug. 29 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.