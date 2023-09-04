Monday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (66-71) against the Minnesota Twins (71-66) at Progressive Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on September 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (9-7) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-11) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 90 times this season and won 53, or 58.9%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 58 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 31-27 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 622 (4.5 per game).

The Twins' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule