The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 34 walks while batting .253.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 60 of 105 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 21 of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (9.5%).

He has scored in 40 games this year (38.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 56 .281 AVG .229 .346 OBP .301 .520 SLG .447 21 XBH 19 10 HR 11 25 RBI 26 43/17 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings