Jorge Polanco vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .255 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Polanco has gotten a hit in 45 of 63 games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (20.6%).
- In 17.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 24 games this year (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.281
|AVG
|.224
|.352
|OBP
|.325
|.547
|SLG
|.346
|18
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|11
|36/14
|K/BB
|29/15
|2
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 28th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 41st, 1.275 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.