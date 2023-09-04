Joey Gallo vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Joey Gallo (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .168 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 37 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (18 of 104), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 20.2% of his games this year (21 of 104), with two or more RBI nine times (8.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 104 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.153
|AVG
|.183
|.280
|OBP
|.310
|.328
|SLG
|.514
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|74/23
|K/BB
|68/25
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 146 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Giolito gets the start for the Guardians, his 28th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels -- the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 41st, 1.275 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th.
