The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.407 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 15 walks while batting .222.

Wallner has had a hit in 21 of 49 games this season (42.9%), including multiple hits eight times (16.3%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (18.4%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this season (24.5%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 19 .287 AVG .123 .410 OBP .242 .609 SLG .298 13 XBH 4 7 HR 3 20 RBI 6 34/9 K/BB 20/6 2 SB 0

