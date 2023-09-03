The Minnesota Lynx (18-19) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (9-27) at Target Center on Sunday, September 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their last time out, the Lynx won on Friday 91-85 over the Dream in overtime.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier averages 21.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 2.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kayla McBride puts up 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, she puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz is posting 5.9 points, 2.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Diamond Miller puts up 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 39% from the field.

Tiffany Mitchell is averaging 7.4 points, 2.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -5.5 160.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.