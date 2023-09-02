The Texas Rangers (75-59) will look to Nate Lowe, riding a 13-game hitting streak, versus the Minnesota Twins (70-65) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.50 ERA).

Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.19 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 3.50 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

Keuchel gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing five hits.

The 35-year-old has put up a 3.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.

Keuchel has registered one quality start this year.

Keuchel is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 frames per start.

He is trying to make his third straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

Dallas Keuchel vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks third in the league with 739 total runs scored while batting .266 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .453 slugging percentage (third in MLB play) and has hit a total of 185 home runs (seventh in the league).

Keuchel has pitched five innings without giving up an earned run on five hits, while striking out three against the Rangers this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers will send Montgomery (8-10) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 3.19, a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.201.

He has 16 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Twins

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 11th in the league (.420) and 190 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-20 with three RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

