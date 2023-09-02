The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler take the field at Globe Life Field against Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +165 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total is listed in this game.

Twins vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -200 +165 9 +100 -120 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The past 10 Twins contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Minnesota games have finished below the point total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 7.8 runs.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been victorious in 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 65 of its 135 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-29 30-36 30-27 40-37 53-49 17-15

