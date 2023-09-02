U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is the setting for the North Dakota State Bison's (0-0) matchup against the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

North Dakota State ranked 41st in total offense this season (401.2 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS with 401.2 yards allowed per game. With 42.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked worst in the FCS last season, Eastern Washington were forced to lean on its 74th-ranked offense (24.6 points per contest) to keep it in games.

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics (2022)

North Dakota State Eastern Washington 401.2 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (54th) 329.9 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 500.2 (127th) 266.1 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.2 (82nd) 135.1 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.3 (36th) 6 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 8 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders (2022)

Cam Miller had a passing stat line last year of 1,975 yards with a 65.6% completion rate (160-for-244), 13 touchdowns, five interceptions, and an average of 131.7 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 122 carries for 561 yards and 15 TDs.

Last season Kobe Johnson took 129 rushing attempts for 965 yards (64.3 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams put up 702 yards on 99 carries (46.8 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last year.

Zach Mathis reeled in 36 catches for 522 yards (34.8 per game) while being targeted 44 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Joe Stoffel also impressed receiving last season. He collected 25 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 26 times.

Braylon Henderson reeled in 14 passes on 15 targets for 222 yards, compiling 14.8 receiving yards per game.

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders (2022)

Gunner Talkington connected on 62.9% of his passes and threw for 2,389 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. Talkington also helped on the ground, accumulating 13.1 yards per game.

Justice Jackson averaged 37.7 rushing yards per game and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Tuna Altahir rushed for 413 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Freddie Roberson averaged 70.3 yards on four receptions per game and compiled seven receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Efton Chism III caught 59 passes last season on his way to 558 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Nolan Ulm averaged 36.0 receiving yards per game on 3.2 targets per game a season ago.

