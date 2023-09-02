The North Dakota State Bison are expected to win their game versus the Eastern Washington Eagles at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-31.8) 59.6 North Dakota State 46, Eastern Washington 14

North Dakota State Betting Info (2022)

The Bison put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six of Bison games hit the over.

Eastern Washington Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last year.

Eagles games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Bison vs. Eagles 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 34.3 20.2 37.0 22.3 34.0 21.8 Eastern Washington 24.6 42.4 35.8 35.6 15.3 48.0

