Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks and Drake Bulldogs go head to head at 4:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Fightin' Hawks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

North Dakota vs. Drake Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-30.9) 54.5 North Dakota 43, Drake 12

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Fightin' Hawks games.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, five Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Fightin' Hawks vs. Bulldogs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 30.3 30.8 34.8 31.4 31.0 38.0 Drake 17.6 28.1 18.0 28.2 17.3 28.0

