If you are trying to find information on the best bets in Big Ten play in Week 1, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It likes betting on the over/under in the West Virginia vs. Penn State matchup, and picking Buffalo (+27.5) over Wisconsin against the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.

Bet on all Big Ten games with BetMGM!

Best Week 1 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Buffalo +27.5 vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers

Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 13.1 points

Wisconsin by 13.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Minnesota -7 vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 18.3 points

Minnesota by 18.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: August 31

August 31 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Fresno State +3.5 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers

Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 3.5 points

Fresno State by 3.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Make your Big Ten spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 1 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 50.5 - West Virginia vs. Penn State

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions

West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Total: 58.4 points

58.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: NBC/Peacock (Stream on Fubo)

Over 45.5 - Central Michigan vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans

Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans Projected Total: 52.9 points

52.9 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 1

September 1 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - East Carolina vs. Michigan

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines

East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines Projected Total: 58.1 points

58.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: Peacock

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Final 2022 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Michigan 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten) 40.4 / 16.1 458.8 / 292.1 Ohio State 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten) 44.2 / 21.0 490.7 / 321.5 Penn State 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten) 35.8 / 18.2 433.6 / 323.5 Purdue 8-6 (6-3 Big Ten) 26.6 / 27.4 399.8 / 367.4 Iowa 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten) 17.7 / 13.3 251.2 / 270.8 Minnesota 9-4 (5-4 Big Ten) 28.2 / 13.8 389.8 / 294.7 Illinois 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten) 24.2 / 12.8 378.2 / 273.5 Maryland 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten) 28.2 / 23.2 401.5 / 357.1 Wisconsin 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten) 26.3 / 20.2 363.6 / 303.5 Michigan State 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten) 24.4 / 27.4 353.0 / 416.5 Nebraska 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten) 22.6 / 27.6 344.2 / 414.4 Indiana 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten) 23.3 / 33.9 328.3 / 449.3 Rutgers 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten) 17.4 / 29.3 281.3 / 346.9 Northwestern 1-11 (1-8 Big Ten) 13.8 / 28.3 335.4 / 374.3

Watch Big Ten games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.