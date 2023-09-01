Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Right now the Minnesota Vikings have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +260
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.
- Minnesota sported the seventh-ranked offense last year (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.
- At home last year, the Vikings were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.
Vikings Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.
- Also, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, hauling in 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).
- In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks recorded 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 129 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
Odds are current as of September 1 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
