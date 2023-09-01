Michigan State vs. Central Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 1
The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-600
|+425
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-650
|+470
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|-
|-625
|+450
|Tipico
|Michigan State (-14.5)
|-
|-
|-
Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Michigan State went 5-6-1 ATS last season.
- The Spartans won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Central Michigan went 4-7-1 ATS last year.
- The Chippewas covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs in two of two games last season.
Michigan State & Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|Central Michigan
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
