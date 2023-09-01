Max Kepler -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks while batting .252.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 58 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Kepler has had an RBI in 36 games this season (35.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .281 AVG .225 .346 OBP .294 .520 SLG .455 21 XBH 19 10 HR 11 25 RBI 25 43/17 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

