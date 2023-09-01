The injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Dream (17-19) currently features two players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, September 1 from Target Center.

The Lynx's last game on Tuesday ended in an 83-72 loss to the Mystics.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier is the Lynx's top scorer (21.1 points per game, fourth in WNBA) and rebounder (7.9), and posts 2.4 assists.

Kayla McBride gets the Lynx 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. She also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz is averaging 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 47.9% of her shots from the floor.

Diamond Miller is averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 39.2% of her shots from the field.

Lynx vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -1.5 165.5

