Carlos Correa vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.132 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 102 hits and an OBP of .304, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .391.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 78 of 119 games this season (65.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (16.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (31.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (10.9%).
- He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|.211
|AVG
|.232
|.295
|OBP
|.313
|.345
|SLG
|.435
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|30
|60/26
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.71), 14th in WHIP (1.128), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
