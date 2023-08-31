Minnesota vs. Nebraska: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 31
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the contest is 43.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup in this article.
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-7)
|43.5
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Minnesota (-7)
|43.5
|-270
|+220
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-7)
|42.5
|-295
|+235
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-263
|+210
|Tipico
|Minnesota (-7.5)
|-
|-300
|+240
Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Minnesota went 7-6-0 ATS last season.
- The Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 7-point favorites last season.
- Nebraska went 5-7-0 ATS last year.
- The Cornhuskers covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
