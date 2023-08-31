The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Cornhuskers will try to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 43.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last season.

Nebraska compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cornhuskers were an underdog by 7.5 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.