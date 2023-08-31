The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

The Golden Gophers were 5-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Nebraska won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year, the Cornhuskers had an ATS record of 4-3.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

