The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 43.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota went 7-6-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 7-point favorites last season, the Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3.

Nebraska compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Cornhuskers were an underdog by 7 points or more seven times last season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

