Big Ten action features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) squaring off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in this outing is 43.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

The Golden Gophers had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 7-point favorites last season.

Nebraska put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Cornhuskers had an ATS record of 4-3 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs last year.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

