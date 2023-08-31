The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Minnesota compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Golden Gophers were 5-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Nebraska put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Cornhuskers covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.