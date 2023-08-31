The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) will meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Nebraska matchup.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline
BetMGM Minnesota (-7) 43.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Minnesota (-7) 43.5 -278 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Minnesota (-7) 42.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -263 +210 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Minnesota (-7.5) - -300 +240 Bet on this game with Tipico

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Minnesota compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Golden Gophers were 5-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
  • Nebraska put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Cornhuskers covered the spread four times last season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

