In the matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday, August 31 at 8:00 PM, our projection model expects the Golden Gophers to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Minnesota (-7) Over (43.5) Minnesota 32 Nebraska 13

Minnesota Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Gophers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

The Golden Gophers covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

As 7-point or greater favorites last season, Minnesota went 5-3.

Golden Gophers games went over the point total five out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 43.5 points, 1.2 fewer than the average total in last season's Minnesota contests.

Nebraska Betting Info (2022)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.

The Cornhuskers won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

Nebraska had an ATS record of 4-3 as underdogs of 7 points or greater last year.

The Cornhuskers and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 12 times last year.

The average total points scored in Nebraska games last year (43.5) is 9.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Golden Gophers vs. Cornhuskers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 28.2 13.8 33 7.6 21.6 21.4 Nebraska 22.6 27.6 23.6 27.6 19.5 26.8

