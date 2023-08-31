The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) will battle in a clash of Big Ten rivals at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Nebraska?

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 32, Nebraska 13

Minnesota 32, Nebraska 13 Minnesota won 70% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (7-3).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter last year, the Golden Gophers had a record of 6-1 (85.7%).

Nebraska won one of the seven games it played as underdogs last season.

The Cornhuskers had a record of when they were set as the underdog by +240 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 75.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-7.5)



Minnesota (-7.5) Minnesota's record against the spread last season was 7-6-0.

Against the spread, as 7.5-point favorites or greater, the Golden Gophers went 5-3 last year.

Nebraska beat the spread five times in 12 games last season.

The Cornhuskers had an ATS record of 4-3 as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) Minnesota played four games with over 43 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.

Minnesota played in six games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 43 points.

Minnesota and Nebraska combined to average 7.8 more points per game a season ago than the total of 43 set for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 45.8 42.8 Implied Total AVG 29.7 32.9 24.6 ATS Record 7-6-0 5-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-1 3-5-0 2-2-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 5-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 55.4 49.2 Implied Total AVG 33.5 34.9 31.6 ATS Record 5-7-0 3-4-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 1-6-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-4 1-2

