The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .255 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks.

Kepler is batting .563 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 58 of 101 games this year (57.4%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

In 20.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (35.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (9.9%).

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (40 of 101), with two or more runs 11 times (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .287 AVG .225 .353 OBP .294 .533 SLG .455 21 XBH 19 10 HR 11 25 RBI 25 42/17 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings