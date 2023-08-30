On Wednesday, Jorge Polanco (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .252.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 59), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (33.9%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 21 games this year (35.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .270 AVG .229 .333 OBP .321 .532 SLG .333 17 XBH 6 8 HR 2 25 RBI 9 36/12 K/BB 23/12 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings