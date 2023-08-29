How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Steven Kwan among those expected to produce at the plate.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank fifth in MLB play with 185 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota's .422 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
- Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 599 (4.5 per game).
- The Twins are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.207).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Pablo Lopez (9-6) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Lopez is looking to collect his 17th quality start of the season.
- Lopez will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 18th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
- In five of his 26 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
