Royce Lewis -- .250 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on August 29 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has five doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while batting .317.

Lewis has gotten a hit in 27 of 38 games this season (71.1%), including 10 multi-hit games (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Lewis has had an RBI in 16 games this year (42.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.7% of his games this year (17 of 38), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 15 .280 AVG .367 .352 OBP .387 .512 SLG .533 9 XBH 4 5 HR 3 16 RBI 12 23/8 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings