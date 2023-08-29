Jorge Polanco vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jorge Polanco (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .257 with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Polanco will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 42 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Polanco has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (20 of 58), with more than one RBI 10 times (17.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 58 games (36.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.279
|AVG
|.229
|.338
|OBP
|.321
|.549
|SLG
|.333
|17
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|23/12
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Williams (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.52, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
