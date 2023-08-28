Xzavion Curry will be on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians when they take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Twins (-165). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota games have finished above the run total six consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 8.2 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 52-35 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.8% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 17-15 (winning 53.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Minnesota has played in 131 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-60-7).

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-27 29-36 30-26 38-36 51-47 17-15

