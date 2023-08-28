Ryan Jeffers vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan Jeffers -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 28 at 7:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Rangers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .281 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Jeffers has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 71 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
- Click Here for Michael A. Taylor
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Christian Vázquez
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.320
|AVG
|.248
|.419
|OBP
|.353
|.570
|SLG
|.410
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|17
|33/12
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed two innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 32 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.51, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.