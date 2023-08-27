Twins vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 27
Michael A. Taylor carries a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (67-63) game versus the Texas Rangers (73-56) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Target Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (6-6) will get the nod for the Twins.
Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.12 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.41 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober
- Ober (6-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .242 batting average against him.
- Ober has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Ober is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
- In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (8-10) for his 26th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed four hits in eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.204 in 25 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.
- Montgomery has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
- The 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.204 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 38th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
