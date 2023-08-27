Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Rangers on August 27, 2023
Player props can be found for Marcus Semien and Carlos Correa, among others, when the Texas Rangers visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 57 RBI (101 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .227/.308/.403 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 17 doubles, 21 home runs, 29 walks and 50 RBI (83 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .247/.312/.485 on the season.
- Kepler has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 25
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Brewers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (8-10) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 26th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.12), 27th in WHIP (1.204), and 38th in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|8.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|9
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 58 walks and 81 RBI (148 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He has a .277/.348/.462 slash line on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 118 hits with 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 78 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .343/.409/.651 so far this year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
