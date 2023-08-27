On Sunday, August 27, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (73-56) visit Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (67-63) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.12 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.41 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 51 out of the 84 games, or 60.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 51-33 record (winning 60.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Twins have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (36.6%) in those contests.

The Twins have a mark of 14-21 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

