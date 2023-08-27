The Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins will send Jordan Montgomery and Bailey Ober, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 181 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 10th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 16th in the majors with 582 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Minnesota has the seventh-best ERA (3.93) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.211 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ober (6-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away - Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers - Away Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery

