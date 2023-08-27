How to Watch the Twins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
The Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins will send Jordan Montgomery and Bailey Ober, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Twins Player Props
|Rangers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Twins Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 181 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Minnesota is 10th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Minnesota ranks 16th in the majors with 582 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.3 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Minnesota has the seventh-best ERA (3.93) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined 1.211 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ober (6-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Ober has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.