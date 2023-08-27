Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at -105. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, the Twins and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The past 10 Twins games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. Minnesota's last five contests have gone over the point total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.2.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been victorious in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 14-21 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 63 of its 130 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-27 29-36 29-26 38-36 51-47 16-15

