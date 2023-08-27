Royce Lewis vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .318 with five doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 69.4% of his 36 games this season, Lewis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (16.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 15 games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.278
|AVG
|.367
|.350
|OBP
|.387
|.458
|SLG
|.533
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|12
|21/7
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.12), 27th in WHIP (1.204), and 38th in K/9 (8.2).
