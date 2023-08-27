After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .318 with five doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

In 69.4% of his 36 games this season, Lewis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (16.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 15 games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .278 AVG .367 .350 OBP .387 .458 SLG .533 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 12 21/7 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings