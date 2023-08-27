Matt Wallner vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Matt Wallner, with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in 19 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (20.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (46.5%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|17
|.311
|AVG
|.135
|.414
|OBP
|.237
|.649
|SLG
|.327
|12
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|6
|29/6
|K/BB
|18/4
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 147 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.204 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
