Matt Wallner, with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
  • Wallner has picked up a hit in 19 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wallner has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (20.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (46.5%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 17
.311 AVG .135
.414 OBP .237
.649 SLG .327
12 XBH 4
6 HR 3
19 RBI 6
29/6 K/BB 18/4
2 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Rangers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts through 147 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.204 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
