Carlos Correa vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Texas Rangers and Jordan Montgomery on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 101 hits and an OBP of .308 to go with a slugging percentage of .403. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 77 of 115 games this year (67.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (17.4%).
- He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven home a run in 37 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.2%.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|61
|.222
|AVG
|.232
|.302
|OBP
|.313
|.367
|SLG
|.435
|18
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|30
|54/23
|K/BB
|61/27
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.12), 27th in WHIP (1.204), and 38th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
