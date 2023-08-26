How to Watch the Twins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Marcus Semien and Carlos Correa will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Twins Player Props
|Rangers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Twins Odds
|Rangers vs Twins Prediction
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 180 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Minnesota is 10th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored 580 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.208 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (9-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 2, when he threw four innings, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- In 22 starts this season, Ryan has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 2-0
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Ryan Borucki
|8/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Wade Miley
|8/23/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Corbin Burnes
|8/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Andrew Heaney
|8/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dane Dunning
|8/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|8/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Xzavion Curry
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.