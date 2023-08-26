The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis take the field against Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Target Field.

The Rangers have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (-105). An 8-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Twins were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The last 10 Twins matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. Minnesota and its opponent have gone above the over/under for four games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.4.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those contests.

This season, Minnesota has won 14 of its 34 games, or 41.2%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 62 of its 129 games with a total this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-26 29-36 29-26 38-35 51-46 16-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.