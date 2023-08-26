Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (67-62) against the Texas Rangers (72-56) at Target Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (9-8) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have won in 15, or 37.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 12-17 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (580 total, 4.5 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

