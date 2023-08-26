The San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) and Ohio Bobcats (0-0) will face each other in a matchup at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is San Diego State vs. Ohio?

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 26, San Diego State 23

Ohio 26, San Diego State 23 San Diego State won 71.4% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).

The Aztecs had a record of 5-2 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter last year (71.4%).

Ohio was an underdog eight times last season and won four of those games.

Last season, the Bobcats won two of their six games when they were the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aztecs have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio)



Ohio) Against the spread, San Diego State went 5-8-0 last year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more, the Aztecs had two wins ATS (2-5) last year.

Against the spread, Ohio was 9-4-1 last year.

The Bobcats' ATS record as underdogs of 2.5 points or more was 4-3 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50)



Under (50) San Diego State played three games with over 50 total points, its current matchup's point total, last year.

San Diego State played in 11 games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 50 points.

San Diego State and Ohio combined to average 3.3 more points per game a season ago than the total of 50 set for this game.

Splits Tables

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 46.2 40.4 Implied Total AVG 27.5 28.4 26.2 ATS Record 5-8-0 2-6-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 3-5-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-1 0-3

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.1 59.7 54.4 Implied Total AVG 32.9 33.4 32.4 ATS Record 9-4-1 5-2-0 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 4-3-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 3-1 1-3

